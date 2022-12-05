.Xyz, Epik and more – DNW Podcast #415

Let’s dig into the latest conversations in the domain industry.

On today’s show I talk about a couple of big topics in the domain industry right now. First, I’ll discuss the latest questioning of .xyz domain sales, along with what I think the future of the extension is and why (some) domain investors should look beyond .com. Then I’ll provide more updates on Epik.

Also: TRX.com lawsuit, million dollar domain sale and more.

