.Xyz, Epik and more – DNW Podcast #415

Let’s dig into the latest conversations in the domain industry.
On today’s show I talk about a couple of big topics in the domain industry right now. First, I’ll discuss the latest questioning of .xyz domain sales, along with what I think the future of the extension is and why (some) domain investors should look beyond .com. Then I’ll provide more updates on Epik.
Also: TRX.com lawsuit, million dollar domain sale and more.
Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:35 — 19.7MB) | Embed
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)
Comments
demagogues says
To those who continued to do business with Epik after exposed White Christian Nationalist CEO Rob Monster stained the brand by providing secure hosting refuge to deplatformed pariah publishers of hate-fueled, violence-inciting, racially explosive, religiously incendiary, far-White, neo-Nazi and seditious content . . . there’s a 16th century English maxim which forewarns against — and now affirms — the folly of doing business with known scumbags:
❝He that goeth to bed with dogs ariseth with fleas.❞
TRANSLATED: Be cautious of the company you keep. Associating with those of low reputation and absent character may not only lower your own, but also lead you astray by the faulty assumptions, premises and data of the unscrupulous.
I celebrate your predictable misfortune.
You are complicit in every published belch of metastasizing hatred and every resulting act of violence, insurrection and anarchy.
► https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2019/01/11/problem-epik-proportions
Richard B Morris says
Considering the collapse of the Crypto markets, this pretty much says it all about the future of .XYZ; ”
“I genuinely believe all of these .xyz sales are from big crypto-players, tech companies, and venture capitalists that were simply trying to hop on the crypto/.xyz trend by purchasing a keyword .xyz. They had an idea, plus the money to burn, but simply never got around to making their ideas a reality. Crypto as a whole is full of mystery and secrecy and I believe this is somewhat blended with .xyz sales.”
Michael Anthony Castello says
I just listened to your whole podcast on my flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. You voiced your concerns correctly. I think a lot of people in this industry are watching to see how it plays out,
In my opinion, when there is a buyer and seller transacting funds through a third party, that third party had better have the liquidity to meet their short-term financial obligations. Any excuse otherwise is not going to suffice. No business should rely on future funds to pay off those who they are required to pay within a short period of time. Otherwise, that is where things can get messy.
When a company is solvent, investors will see it as stable and can choose to stay in it, but if the bottom falls out, there is a ripple effect where people can get hurt. In that respect, government oversight is required.