Disciplined domain investing – DNW Podcast #413

Learn why this company bought super.com.

Ruban Thananayagam (aka @busyfather) bought 500 domain names on his credit card before he made his first sale. This sale gave him the confidence to invest more, but it was certainly slow-going for the first few years. He stuck with it and now makes about $10k a month from domain sales. On today’s show, Ruban talks about discipline, making a plan, and how to find a domain investing mentor.

Also: .RSVP, shorter names = higher valuation, TLD trademarks and more.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)