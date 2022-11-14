Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Disciplined domain investing – DNW Podcast #413

Learn why this company bought super.com.

Black background with the words "Disciplined domain investing"

Ruban Thananayagam (aka @busyfather) bought 500 domain names on his credit card before he made his first sale. This sale gave him the confidence to invest more, but it was certainly slow-going for the first few years. He stuck with it and now makes about $10k a month from domain sales. On today’s show, Ruban talks about discipline, making a plan, and how to find a domain investing mentor.

Also: .RSVP, shorter names = higher valuation, TLD trademarks and more.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

