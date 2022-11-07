A Super domain name – DNW Podcast #412

Learn why this company bought super.com.
Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when a company goes through a rebrand and acquires a new domain name? On today’s show, I talk with Radhika Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer of Super, about her company’s rebrand to Super and acquisition of super.com. She explains that the company had a document with six core reasons acquiring super.com made sense. We also talk about the negotiation process and why the company decided to hire a domain buyer broker to close the deal.
Sponsor: Sav.com backorders
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 23:00 — 18.5MB) | Embed
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)
Comments
monte cahn says
A big thank you to Bill Sweetman and NameNinja as we both put this giant sale / acquisition together on behalf of the buyer and seller. Having sold Super.com 2 times in the last 4 years, this is proof once more that premium domains continue to increase in value even when two different companies use the same domain name for two different purposes. This recent resale would put this domain in the #3 top domain sales of the year….public or private!
Adam says
can we get a link to the study she mentions?