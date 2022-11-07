A Super domain name – DNW Podcast #412

Learn why this company bought super.com.

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when a company goes through a rebrand and acquires a new domain name? On today’s show, I talk with Radhika Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer of Super, about her company’s rebrand to Super and acquisition of super.com. She explains that the company had a document with six core reasons acquiring super.com made sense. We also talk about the negotiation process and why the company decided to hire a domain buyer broker to close the deal.

