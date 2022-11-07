Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.onl you online
.online
.store Domains
Identity Digital
Home Podcasts

A Super domain name – DNW Podcast #412

2 Comments

Learn why this company bought super.com.

Graphic that says "A super domain name with Radhika Duggal"

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when a company goes through a rebrand and acquires a new domain name? On today’s show, I talk with Radhika Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer of Super, about her company’s rebrand to Super and acquisition of super.com. She explains that the company had a document with six core reasons acquiring super.com made sense. We also talk about the negotiation process and why the company decided to hire a domain buyer broker to close the deal.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 23:00 — 18.5MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

Dynadot .VIP domain auction.

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment

  1. monte cahn says

    A big thank you to Bill Sweetman and NameNinja as we both put this giant sale / acquisition together on behalf of the buyer and seller. Having sold Super.com 2 times in the last 4 years, this is proof once more that premium domains continue to increase in value even when two different companies use the same domain name for two different purposes. This recent resale would put this domain in the #3 top domain sales of the year….public or private!

    Reply

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News
%d bloggers like this: