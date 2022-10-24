Epik’s new CEO – DNW Podcast #410

Brian Royce explains his views and answers questions about what’s happening at the company.

Many in the domain industry were surprised last month when Epik announced that Rob Monster was giving way to a new leader. What would this mean for Epik, a registrar that has made national headlines for its free speech views? What will change at the company, if anything? To answer those questions, I invited new CEO Brian Royce on the show this week. We discuss his vision for the company, the role Masterbucks might play, and recent payment issues.

Also: Lease to own, Unstoppable stops .coin, domain stocks

