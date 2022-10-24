Epik’s new CEO – DNW Podcast #410

Brian Royce explains his views and answers questions about what’s happening at the company.
Many in the domain industry were surprised last month when Epik announced that Rob Monster was giving way to a new leader. What would this mean for Epik, a registrar that has made national headlines for its free speech views? What will change at the company, if anything? To answer those questions, I invited new CEO Brian Royce on the show this week. We discuss his vision for the company, the role Masterbucks might play, and recent payment issues.
Also: Lease to own, Unstoppable stops .coin, domain stocks
Comments
Kevin Macpherson says
I am the client owed $237,000 by Epik (spoken about from around 27 minutes onwards). I will update DNW listeners as to whether I get my money back or not, following this podcast.
Background information – https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/635281448056669a30a750f3
Epik need to address my payment today, without delay. I was struck by Brian saying that one of the things he believes in is to – “Don’t hurt people, and don’t take their stuff”. I’m hurt, and they’ve taken my stuff. This is their chance to make right…
Brad Mugford says
In the podcast at 28:20.
Andrew – “There was no notice to customers”.
Brian – “Well the Masterbucks clients, they get noticed. We sent out some mass emails.”
Andrew – “But before it happened, or after it happened?”
Brian – “Before Masterbucks went down and during the period that it was down.”
I am not aware of a single report that notice was given to any customers before the Masterbucks system went down and customer funds were frozen.
Additionally, while customer funds were frozen Epik imposed a one-sided TOS.
On top of highly problematic language, a new (outrageous) fee structure was also imposed.
A company should not be able to freeze customer funds, then just impose any TOS they see fit. That is more like a contract of adhesion.
Brad
Igor Gabrielan says
Epic owes me $55,433.64
I try to receive them from September 20.
After they restarted Masterbucks on October 10-11,
on October 14, I created requests for the withdrawal of these funds. While the status of these payments is “Pending”, Epik cannot say when the payments will be made.
Anonymous Domainer says
TLDR version: Epik was a disaster (and probably why Rob “stepped down”). Brian is a big fan of Alex Jones.