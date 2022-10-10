Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Why the ICA matters – DNW Podcast #408

The role the ICA plays and how you can get involved.

Graphic with words "Why the ICA Matters With Kamila Sekiewicz and Zak Muscovitch"

What is the Internet Commerce Association (ICA) and why is it important? On today’s show, I speak with ICA executive director Kamila Sekiewicz and general counsel Zak Muscovitch about what the group is doing and how it advocates for the domain industry. We also get the low down on its upcoming member meeting in January.

Also: Namecheap steps in for Handshake, RDNH, and .com

Discussed in this show:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:26 — 24.4MB) | Embed

