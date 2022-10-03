My domain sales results – DNW Podcast #407

Here’s how my portfolio is performing through the first three quarters of the year.

Q3 2022 is in the books. On today’s show, I give an update on how my domain name portfolio is performing this year. I’ll discuss the sell-through rate, median prices, which TLDs I’m selling, and where I’ve acquired most of the domains I sell. I recorded this episode last Friday at noon, only to make one more Afternic sale before the day was over. So add one more sale to the total I discuss in the show.

Also: Masterbucks down, USAA, Escrow.com data

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

