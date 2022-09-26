Using data to improve domain investing – DNW Podcast #406

How data can help you become a better domain investor.

On today’s show, I talk with Squadhelp founder Darpan Munjal. You’ll learn:

What signals predict someone might by a domain name (and which ones do no predict it)

How adding language to your landers about sale prices and impending price increases impacts sales

How people search for domains on marketplaces

Grab a pen and paper, because you’ll learn a lot!

Also: Stolen domains, .US domain privacy, Dan.com brokerage, Handshake and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)