Using data to improve domain investing – DNW Podcast #406

How data can help you become a better domain investor.

Image with the words "Using data to improve domain investing"

On today’s show, I talk with Squadhelp founder Darpan Munjal. You’ll learn:

  • What signals predict someone might by a domain name (and which ones do no predict it)
  • How adding language to your landers about sale prices and impending price increases impacts sales
  • How people search for domains on marketplaces

Grab a pen and paper, because you’ll learn a lot!

Also: Stolen domains, .US domain privacy, Dan.com brokerage, Handshake and more.

