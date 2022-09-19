Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Scaling your domain portfolio – DNW Podcast #405

Domain investors suggest how to scale your domain portfolio.

The words "scaling your domain portfolio with bob hawkes" on a black background.

Most domain investors start out small and try to scale their domain portfolio over time. But what’s the best way to approach scaling? How much money do you need to start? Where should you acquire domains and for how much? How long will it take? On today’s show, Bob Hawkes discusses a recent analysis he wrote on NamePros after quizzing several domain investors. There are some great lessons in today’s show.

Also: Active new TLDs, MarkMonitor acquired, eth.link update, reverse domain name hijacking cases.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:58 — 24.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

The most in-depth analysis of the global domain market

