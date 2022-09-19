Scaling your domain portfolio – DNW Podcast #405

Domain investors suggest how to scale your domain portfolio.

Most domain investors start out small and try to scale their domain portfolio over time. But what’s the best way to approach scaling? How much money do you need to start? Where should you acquire domains and for how much? How long will it take? On today’s show, Bob Hawkes discusses a recent analysis he wrote on NamePros after quizzing several domain investors. There are some great lessons in today’s show.

Also: Active new TLDs, MarkMonitor acquired, eth.link update, reverse domain name hijacking cases.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

