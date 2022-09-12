Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Real domain investor results in 2022 – DNW Podcast #404

Here’s how two investors’ portfolios have fared so far this year.

The words "Real domain investor results in 2022" on a black background

Last month at NamesCon, domain investors Logan Flatt and Mark Levine gave a detailed look at their sales numbers so far this year compared to the same period a year ago. It was eye-opening. There’s no recording of the session, but Logan and Mark were kind enough to come on the show this week to dig into the numbers again. Get a pen and paper handy — you’re going to get a lot of ideas from this episode!

Also: Eth.link, blockchain domains (again!) and Epik gets a new CEO.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:48 — 34.3MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

