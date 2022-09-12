Real domain investor results in 2022 – DNW Podcast #404

Here’s how two investors’ portfolios have fared so far this year.

Last month at NamesCon, domain investors Logan Flatt and Mark Levine gave a detailed look at their sales numbers so far this year compared to the same period a year ago. It was eye-opening. There’s no recording of the session, but Logan and Mark were kind enough to come on the show this week to dig into the numbers again. Get a pen and paper handy — you’re going to get a lot of ideas from this episode!

Also: Eth.link, blockchain domains (again!) and Epik gets a new CEO.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

