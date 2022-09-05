Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

13 interviews from NamesCon – DNW Podcast #403

Catch up with some of the people who attended NamesCon.

It’s the NamesCon episode! NamesCon took place in person last week for the first time in 2 1/2 years. Today, you’ll hear from 13 people who attended the event. You’ll get their view about the conference, the state of the domain market, and more.

Also: Blockchain domain fight, GoDaddy improvements, CNIC results and more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:28 — 31.6MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

