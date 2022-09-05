13 interviews from NamesCon – DNW Podcast #403

Catch up with some of the people who attended NamesCon.

It’s the NamesCon episode! NamesCon took place in person last week for the first time in 2 1/2 years. Today, you’ll hear from 13 people who attended the event. You’ll get their view about the conference, the state of the domain market, and more.

Also: Blockchain domain fight, GoDaddy improvements, CNIC results and more.

