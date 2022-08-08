Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Getting ready to Chill (.com) – DNW Podcast #400

Why this company paid $1.6 million for chill.com and the benefits it’s getting from this great domain.

The words "Getting ready to chill (.com) on a black background and "DNW Podcast #400"

It’s our 400th show! Today, I’m speaking with the CEO of the company that paid $1.6 million to acquire chill.com. Callum Sommerton is CEO of Chill Brands Group, a company in the CBD space that is expanding its remit to focus on anything that helps you chill, hence the name. The domain purchase was a big bet for the company, but it’s already paying dividends. As Callum explains, the domain has given the company credibility with potential partners and investors.

Also: A $15 million domain sale, Dan.com price tag, Namecheap vs. Unstoppable, a domainer tip.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:19 — 23.5MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

