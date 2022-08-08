Getting ready to Chill (.com) – DNW Podcast #400

Why this company paid $1.6 million for chill.com and the benefits it’s getting from this great domain.

It’s our 400th show! Today, I’m speaking with the CEO of the company that paid $1.6 million to acquire chill.com. Callum Sommerton is CEO of Chill Brands Group, a company in the CBD space that is expanding its remit to focus on anything that helps you chill, hence the name. The domain purchase was a big bet for the company, but it’s already paying dividends. As Callum explains, the domain has given the company credibility with potential partners and investors.

Also: A $15 million domain sale, Dan.com price tag, Namecheap vs. Unstoppable, a domainer tip.

