It’s time for .kids – DNW Podcast #399

The team behind .Asia gets ready to launch .kids.

This week I chat with Edmon Chung. Edmon is the CEO of .Asia and a member of the ICANN Board of Directors. He’s busy getting ready for the launch of .kids. On today’s show, I ask Edmon why it has taken so long to launch the domain, who it’s for, and what his organization is doing to prevent content not suitable for kids from showing up on .kids domains. We also get the latest on .Asia and I ask Edmon why he decided to join ICANN’s board.

Also: Unstoppable Domains’ big haul, Verisign earning and price hikes, and Squarespace.

