Trademarks on blockchain domains – DNW Podcast #398

A look at brand protection on alt root blockchain domains.

Graphic with blackground and white letters that read "trademarks on blockchain domains" and then "with Thomas Barrett" in orange letters. At top, "DNW Podcast #398" in white letters on orange background.

Tom Barrett, the president of Encirca, has been keeping on top of blockchain domains, especially concerning trademarks. His company recently launched AltRoots.com to help brands monitor and manage their brands in these names. Tom talks about brand protection in these alternate namespaces on today’s show. We also discuss these domains in general, including why people and companies might use them and how they compare to previous alt-root attempts. Whether you’re a brand owner or just interested in blockchain, it’s an educational episode.

Also: Unstoppable challenges Handshake, strong dollar, Escrow.com, Namecheap security, and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:16 — 26.7MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

