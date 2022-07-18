Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

DomainAgents market overview – DNW Podcast #397

Here’s what one major aftermarket service is seeing in the market.

Black background with the words "DomainAgents market overview with Ryan McKegney"

This week I chat with Ryan McKegney, CEO of DomainAgents. DomainAgents powers the “make offer” domain inquiry service at some registrars, and also acts as a buyer broker. On today’s show, Ryan discusses what his company has seen over the past couple of years with regards to domain inquiries and purchases, with a focus on this year so far. He also talks about how some specific TLDs (including .co, .io and .xyz) are performing. You’ll also hear about changes at DomainBoardroom, which DomainAgents bought earlier this year.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

  1. J.R. says

    Great points shared in this discussion. VC has more money than ever, but are holding tight to see what happens after auto & credit bubbles pop in Q4 2022.

    Fed will raise BPS to 100 next week, highest in a generation to combat highest inflation in 40 years.

    If inflation hits 10% in August economic report, big trouble coming Q4.

