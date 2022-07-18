DomainAgents market overview – DNW Podcast #397

Here’s what one major aftermarket service is seeing in the market.

This week I chat with Ryan McKegney, CEO of DomainAgents. DomainAgents powers the “make offer” domain inquiry service at some registrars, and also acts as a buyer broker. On today’s show, Ryan discusses what his company has seen over the past couple of years with regards to domain inquiries and purchases, with a focus on this year so far. He also talks about how some specific TLDs (including .co, .io and .xyz) are performing. You’ll also hear about changes at DomainBoardroom, which DomainAgents bought earlier this year.

