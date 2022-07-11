Domain name legal hour part II – DNW Podcast #396

John Berryhill answers listener questions, again.

This week on the podcast, I air part II of a Twitter Space I held a couple of weeks ago with attorney John Berryhill. This segment kicks off with a domain owner sharing some of his personal experiences and John weighing in on these. It includes a discussion about how not all trademarks are treated equally, as well as what to do if you get a demand letter that requests you respond on a tight timeline.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

