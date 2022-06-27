Identity Digital and TLD marketing – DNW Podcast #394

Why a domain company changed its name and is launching a big campaign this week.

Donuts announced that it rebranded to Identity Digital last week. On today’s show, Identity Digital CMO Mina Neuberg and Sr. Director of Brand and Marketing Communications Kimberly Michener come on the show to discuss why it rebranded and a big marketing compaign it’s launching this week to bring awareness to top level domains.

Also: Domain transfer, bitcoin.xyz, Sedo payments, Mann’s lawsuit

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

