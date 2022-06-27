Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.onl you online
.online
.store Domains
Identity Digital
Home Podcasts

Identity Digital and TLD marketing – DNW Podcast #394

Leave a Comment

Why a domain company changed its name and is launching a big campaign this week.

The words "Identity Digital and TLD marketing"

Donuts announced that it rebranded to Identity Digital last week. On today’s show, Identity Digital CMO Mina Neuberg and Sr. Director of Brand and Marketing Communications Kimberly Michener come on the show to discuss why it rebranded and a big marketing compaign it’s launching this week to bring awareness to top level domains.

Also: Domain transfer, bitcoin.xyz, Sedo payments, Mann’s lawsuit

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:38 — 21.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

The most in-depth analysis of the global domain market

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News