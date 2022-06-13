The domain market in 2022 – DNW Podcast #392

What’s happening to the domain market as overall markets take a hit.

What a year it has been. Markets crashing. Fewer new domain registrations. Inflation. The sky is falling.

Or is it? On today’s show, I walk through what’s happening in the domain name market, and what could happen in the future due to the economy.

I also walk through top sales this year in .com and .xyz.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

