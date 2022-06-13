Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.rich the worlds most exclusive address
.online
.store Domains
register.to
Home Podcasts

The domain market in 2022 – DNW Podcast #392

Leave a Comment

What’s happening to the domain market as overall markets take a hit.

Graphic that says "The domain market in 2022" and "DNW Podcast #392"

What a year it has been. Markets crashing. Fewer new domain registrations. Inflation. The sky is falling.

Or is it? On today’s show, I walk through what’s happening in the domain name market, and what could happen in the future due to the economy.

I also walk through top sales this year in .com and .xyz.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 21:40 — 17.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

DomainAgents. What should you sell your domain for? Read our Domain Market Report Now. Sponsored.

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News