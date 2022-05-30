Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Buying domains on eBay – DNW Podcast #390

Inefficient markets provide opportunities.

There are opportunities in inefficient markets. On today’s show, I chat with a domain investor who fights through the clutter on eBay to find good domain bargains, including a domain he bought a couple of years ago for $1,500 that he just sold for $16,500. Matt Ledingham explains how he searches on eBay, where else he acquires domains, and his unique platform for promoting domains for sale.

Also: Domain transfer changes, NameJet improvement, RPM jump, web3 and more.

