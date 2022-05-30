Buying domains on eBay – DNW Podcast #390

Inefficient markets provide opportunities.

There are opportunities in inefficient markets. On today’s show, I chat with a domain investor who fights through the clutter on eBay to find good domain bargains, including a domain he bought a couple of years ago for $1,500 that he just sold for $16,500. Matt Ledingham explains how he searches on eBay, where else he acquires domains, and his unique platform for promoting domains for sale.

Also: Domain transfer changes, NameJet improvement, RPM jump, web3 and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)