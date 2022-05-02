Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.store Domains
register.to

Domain investing education – DNW Podcast #386

by Podcasts 2 Comments

Michael Cyger talks about selling DNAcademy and what it could mean for domain investors.

Graphic that says "Domain investing education with Michael Cyger" and "DNS Podcast #386"

In his first interview since selling DNAcademy to GoDaddy, Michael Cyger talks about how the deal came together and, more importantly, what it could mean for domain name investors. We also discuss how GoDaddy is working on tools to help domain investors, and a tip on pricing your domains to increase sell-through rates along with a test the company is currently running.

Also: Earnings reports, UDRP mistakes, Swedish investment, Escrow.com deal

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:41 — 28.6MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Domain investing with Logan Flatt- DNW Podcast #235
  2. Expired Domains (part one) – DNW Podcast #364
  3. 2021 domain sales recap with Ron Jackson – DNW Podcast #373

Comments

  1. Paul Nicks says

    Awesome interview, Mike’s been incredible here. A real asset to the community within GoDaddy

    Reply

  2. marijuanadelivery says

    Thank you for another fine show Andrew. I really enjoyed this interview with Mr. Cyger. As a long time GoDaddy customer with more than 5000 domains, I look forward to seeing how is new role with GoDaddy help me become a better domain investor.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News
%d bloggers like this: