The power of great domains – DNW Podcast #385

Four entrepreneurs stories about acquiring and using great domains.

Owning a great domain name can jumpstart a business, giving it instant credibility and name recognition. On today’s show, we’re going to look back at four entrepreneurs I’ve interviewed in the past who bought great domains. You’ll hear one entrepreneur’s story of refinancing his house to buy BBQgrills.com, how David Ciccarelli shifted his business Voices.com with a one word domain, how Rolf Larsen structured a deal for Desktop.com that worked for both him and the seller, and how another entrepreneur convinced his business partners to quickly acquire Gravity.com when the opportunity presented itself.

Also: CryptoKitties, Studio rebrand, Freenom domains, and end user sales

