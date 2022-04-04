SEO jobs, onions, parties & more – DNW Podcast #382

Checking in with domain-developer Peter Askew.



Today, we check in with Peter Askew for an update on his latest business ventures. He’s right in the middle of onion season, but also recently launched SEOjobs.com to connect SEO experts with companies looking to hire them. Peter also gives an update on his ranch jobs site and his birthday party directory.

Also: Domain data, EU’s DNS abuse report, big cybersquatting judgment

