SEO jobs, onions, parties & more – DNW Podcast #382

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Checking in with domain-developer Peter Askew.

Picture of the world at night with the words "SEO Jobs, onions, parties & More with Peter Askew and DNW Podcast #382
Today, we check in with Peter Askew for an update on his latest business ventures. He’s right in the middle of onion season, but also recently launched SEOjobs.com to connect SEO experts with companies looking to hire them. Peter also gives an update on his ranch jobs site and his birthday party directory.

Also: Domain data, EU’s DNS abuse report, big cybersquatting judgment

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

