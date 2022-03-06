Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domains in court – DNW Podcast #378

A look at recent domain-related court cases and legal aspects of NFTs and fractional domain investing.

Attorney John Berryhill joins us today to talk about recent court cases involving domains, such as pocketbook.com and circus.com. We also discuss some of the legal shenanigans going on with NFTs and things to know about fractional domain ownership. And if you want to sponsor John’s upcoming Pan-Mass Challenge ride, make a donation.

Also: Russia backlash, premium domains, pricing psychology and more.

  1. Frank Schilling and John Berryhill team up to get RDNH decision
  2. Domainers are going to love and hate the QLP.com UDRP decision
  3. Stands4 sues Dan.com over Calculator.com transaction

