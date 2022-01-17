Real domain investing numbers from 2021 with Mark Levine – DNW Podcast #371

Investor Mark Levine shares his domain investing results for 2021.

Mark Levine returns to the show today to give a breakdown of his domain sales last year. You’ll hear how many domains he sold, their median price, a breakdown of TLDs (hint: only 55% were .com), and more about his strategy for buying and selling domains. Grab a pen and paper to take notes about how this can help you with your domain investing.

Also: Fractional domain ownership, UDRPs galore and a stolen domain.

