Real domain investing numbers from 2021 with Mark Levine – DNW Podcast #371

Investor Mark Levine shares his domain investing results for 2021.

Mark Levine returns to the show today to give a breakdown of his domain sales last year. You’ll hear how many domains he sold, their median price, a breakdown of TLDs (hint: only 55% were .com), and more about his strategy for buying and selling domains. Grab a pen and paper to take notes about how this can help you with your domain investing.

Also: Fractional domain ownership, UDRPs galore and a stolen domain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:39 — 31.0MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

