Inside a domain development deal – DNW Podcast #366

A successful domain development deal can take time, money, and forethought.

A lot of domain investors talk about developing their domains, but what actually goes into it? On today’s show, I talk to two people who partnered to develop LosAngelesDUIAttorney.com. Braden Pollock teamed up with SEO expert Jason Hennessey to build the site, and then Braden sold his half of the partnership to attorney Michael Simmrin in a deal that valued the site at $850k. Michael joins as my third guest. It sounds simple, but a lot of money and time went into it. Understand how it all came about and some lessons you should consider if you want to develop one of your domains into a website.

Also: Meta vs. verse, Square is now Block, .xyz, Idealab, major portfolio auction and more.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com Domain Name Auctions

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)