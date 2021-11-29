Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Expired Domains (part two) – DNW Podcast #365

Expired domain tips and tricks, part 2.

Graphic with the words Expired Domains part 2 with Bill Sweetman

This is the second podcast in a series about expired domains. Last week, Bill Sweetman of Name Ninja explained how to monitor domains and place backorders. This week, we dig into auction bidding strategy and mechanics, and what to do after you win a domain. There are some great tips here for domain investors. Enjoy the show!

