Expired Domains (part two) – DNW Podcast #365

This is the second podcast in a series about expired domains. Last week, Bill Sweetman of Name Ninja explained how to monitor domains and place backorders. This week, we dig into auction bidding strategy and mechanics, and what to do after you win a domain. There are some great tips here for domain investors. Enjoy the show!

