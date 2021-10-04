The power of great domains – DNW Podcast #357

How John Rampton has grown businesses by upgrading their domains.

This week’s guest understands the value of a good domain name. John Rampton is the co-founder of Calendar.com and Due.com. Both of these companies started with different domain names, and John explains how upgrading the domain names impacted the businesses. He also discusses the domain lease/option deals he’s made with startups. He structures them in a way to make sure the business thrives and he can share in the upside if they are successful.

Also: Blockchain and XYZ, CentralNic’s mystery acquisition, Donuts Dropzone and more

