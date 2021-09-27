Actual domain investor results – DNW Podcast #356

Let’s look at actual P&Ls of domain investors.

Last week at NamesCon Online, I interviewed domain investors Logan Flatt and Mark Levine. They shared their actual revenue, expenses and profits for last year and updated how their sales are going this year. On today’s show, I’m replaying that session in audio format. In addition to hearing these numbers, you’ll learn what Logan and Mark do to increase sales and their pricing philosophies. Also, you might be surprised to learn what percentage of their domain sales are .com.

Also: France.com and the Supreme Court, Epik hack revelations, Flippa dough and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com for sale pages

