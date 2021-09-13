NamesCon.online preview – DNW Podcast #354

Previewing next week’s three domain auctions and great content.

NamesCon.online kicks off next week, so I asked Soeren von Varchmin to visit with us this week for a preview. He explains the three (yes, three) auctions taking place and previews some of the sessions. Plus, we give away three free passes to the event.

Also: DropZone controversy, big .xyz sales, domain registrations #s and more

Sponsor: Sav Auctions

