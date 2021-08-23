Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Good Game: .GG domain investments – DNW Podcast #352

How to invest in .gg domain names.

Is .gg the next .io? Our two guests this week have had early success investing in this domain extension and hope that it takes off like .io did thanks to end user usage. Mark Levine and Logan Flatt discuss what types of .gg domains they invest in, how they price them, and their success so far.

Also: MyPillow Guy, reverse domain name hijacking, NamesCon, and GoDaddy’s hires

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:17 — 28.3MB) | Embed

