Benefits of great domains – DNW Podcast #349

How a great domain can help you win investors, customers and more.
Rolf Larsen understands the value of a great domain name. His latest startup, Desktop.com, spent a lot of money to buy its domain name. But he says the domain has been a key part of the company getting early investors, a government grant, and gaining trust of users. Listen to his story on today’s show.
Also: Facebook’s new domains, Harley-Davidson’s domain purchase, and a very fast flip
Snoopy says
No way was Rolf going to use a .Global for his own startup, what a statement!
Rolf Larsen says
Good day to you Snoopy 🙂
In this podcast I talk about two of my startups. One use .global and one use .com. What extension to choose depends on the startup and the budget. I am proud of both choices. Best, Rolf
Dan Prather says
Great service and a benefit to any business or community that shares common resources.
Rolf Larsen says
Thank you Dan!