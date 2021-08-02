Benefits of great domains – DNW Podcast #349

How a great domain can help you win investors, customers and more.

Rolf Larsen understands the value of a great domain name. His latest startup, Desktop.com, spent a lot of money to buy its domain name. But he says the domain has been a key part of the company getting early investors, a government grant, and gaining trust of users. Listen to his story on today’s show.

Also: Facebook’s new domains, Harley-Davidson’s domain purchase, and a very fast flip

Sponsor: Dan.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)