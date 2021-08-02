Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Benefits of great domains – DNW Podcast #349

by Podcasts 4 Comments

How a great domain can help you win investors, customers and more.

Picture of Rolf Larsen on a podcast graphic with the words "Benefits of great domains"

Rolf Larsen understands the value of a great domain name. His latest startup, Desktop.com, spent a lot of money to buy its domain name. But he says the domain has been a key part of the company getting early investors, a government grant, and gaining trust of users. Listen to his story on today’s show.

Also: Facebook’s new domains, Harley-Davidson’s domain purchase, and a very fast flip

Comments

    • Rolf Larsen says

      Good day to you Snoopy 🙂

      In this podcast I talk about two of my startups. One use .global and one use .com. What extension to choose depends on the startup and the budget. I am proud of both choices. Best, Rolf

      Reply

