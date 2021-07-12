Selling grills at BBQGrills.com – DNW Podcast #346

A great domain name helped this entrepreneur launch his business.

When Ryan Maltbie had less than $1,000 left in his bank account, he decided to do something bold: bet his family’s future on a new ecommerce store that sold BBQ grills. Fortunately, he had deep industry relationships to get started and a killer domain, BBQGrills.com. It’s been less than 18 months since launching the site, but it recently did over $500,000 in revenue in a single month. In this episode, we talk about building this business and the importance of the great domain name.

Also: Patsy Cline, System1, Walmart.com and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)