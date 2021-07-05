SBA loans for online businesses – DNW Podcast #345

Is an SBA loan right for your business?
I was talking to a friend the other day who is taking out a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan and I was surprised at how good the terms were. Lots of people use SBA loans for buying online businesses and for working capital, and it might be right for your online business (or maybe even domain investing). Right now, the U.S. government is even picking up the first three months of principal and interest up to $27,000 and covering a lot of the loan costs. On today’s show, Chris Hurn, founder and CEO of Fountainhead, explains everything you need to know about these loans and if they are a fit for you.
Also: WWW NFT WTF, domain upgrade, big domain sales, and milestones.
