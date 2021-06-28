Reopening’s impact on domains – DNW Podcast #344

The world is starting to reopen. What does this mean for domain names?

This week on the podcast I check in with domain investor Shane Cultra. Shane owns a nursery and he’s seen firsthand how business is changing with the U.S. reopening now that vaccines are widely available. We discuss what impact things getting “back to normal” could have on the business of websites and domain names. Shane also explains why he thinks domain investors are so drawn to NFTs. I promise we keep discussions about apes to a minimum.

Also: Lots of hijacking, Color.com, Yacht.com, and a WWW NFT.

Sponsor: Sav.com

