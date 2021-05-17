Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

Wacky domain acquisition stories – DNW Podcast #338

by Podcasts 0 Comments

Buying domains isn’t always easy.

Picture of Bill Sweetman with the words "Wacky domain acquisition stories" and "DNW Podcast #338"

Acquiring domain names and social media accounts from their current owners isn’t easy. Today’s guest, Bill Sweetman, has more than his fair share of battle stories. He’s the founder of Name Ninja, which helps companies acquire domains and social media handles. He discusses a handful of cases today, including The Case of the Salty Senior and The Case of the Wacky Wordsmith. It’s entertaining and also has lessons for domain buyers.

Also: Big auction sales fail, lawsuits and Wix

Sponsor: Sav.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:09 — 23.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Top Domain Sales of the Year – DNW Podcast #197
  2. Domain predictions – who was right? – DNW Podcast #214
  3. Sedo CEO Matthias Conrad – DNW Podcast #247

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News