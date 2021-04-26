Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Developing your domains into a business – DNW Podcast #335

It takes a lot to build a business.

Michael Cyger of DNAcademy just sold his business iSixSigma. On today’s show, Michael talks about the work that went into building this business. (Hint: it wasn’t easy!) We discuss what it takes to create and run a business, and why you should think twice when someone says, “That’s a great domain to develop!”.

Tip of the week: Exportable lists at GoDaddy

Also: Domain industry boom, RDNH, .au warning and more.

