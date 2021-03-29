Closing domain deals with a contract – DNW Podcast #331

Why you might need a contract and what’s important about them.

Many businesses (especially big ones) require a contract before completing a domain name purchase. Joe Uddeme of Name Experts has brokered many domain transactions with contracts. On today’s show, he talks about when contracts are usually required and specific points to negotiate over, such as liability and trademarks. It’s an informative interview.

Tool of the week: NameBio categories

Also: France.com, Nominet, BrandBucket and more.

