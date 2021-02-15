Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain investing case study – DNW Podcast #325

An in-depth look at one domain investor’s strategy and results.

Mark Levine returns to the podcast this week to dig into his 2020 domain investing results. You’ll learn about his revenues and costs, which TLDs he sold, his strategy for finding and buying domains, how he’s pricing them, and much more. Grab a pen and paper to take notes because you’ll learn a lot for this domain investor.

Also: Endurance acquires Web.com, .Com price hikes, NamesCon sold, earnings season.

  1. Ted Stalets says

    Great half-hour listen. You can tell that Mark really enjoys domaining. I have never done much besides .com. Have never bought at an auction. All hand registered since 2004.

