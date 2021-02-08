Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Catching up with Frank Schilling – DNW Podcast #324

by Podcasts 1 Comment

The legendary domain name investor reflects on new top level domains and talks about his upcoming sale of 23 strings.

Picture of domain investor Frank Schilling with the words "Domain Name Wire Podcast #324 Catching up with Frank Schilling"

Frank Schilling is exiting the top level domain business in a big way: he’s auctioning off his 23 top level domains on April 28 in what is sure to be an interesting event. On today’s show, Frank explains what’s behind the sale, what he got right (and what he didn’t) about new top level domains, and what his plans are for the future.

Also: GoDaddy closeouts, Super Bowl ad, and last month’s top stories

Sponsor: Sav

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:18 — 26.7MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

Comments

