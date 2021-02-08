Catching up with Frank Schilling – DNW Podcast #324

The legendary domain name investor reflects on new top level domains and talks about his upcoming sale of 23 strings.

Frank Schilling is exiting the top level domain business in a big way: he’s auctioning off his 23 top level domains on April 28 in what is sure to be an interesting event. On today’s show, Frank explains what’s behind the sale, what he got right (and what he didn’t) about new top level domains, and what his plans are for the future.

Also: GoDaddy closeouts, Super Bowl ad, and last month’s top stories

Sponsor: Sav

