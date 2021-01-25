Digging into Squadhelp – DNW Podcast #322

How to get the most out of Squadhelp.

Squadhelp launched its new white label marketplace for domainers last summer and I’ve been testing it out ever since. Today, I quiz Squadhelp CEO Darpan Munjal about many of the features and how to get the best results out of the platform. We get a bit into the weeds (for example, which domains work best with logos vs. images) and I found it very helpful. I hope you do too!

Also: Donuts acquired (again), Namecheap milestone, Closeout changes

Sponsor: Sav

