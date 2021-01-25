Digging into Squadhelp – DNW Podcast #322

How to get the most out of Squadhelp.
Squadhelp launched its new white label marketplace for domainers last summer and I’ve been testing it out ever since. Today, I quiz Squadhelp CEO Darpan Munjal about many of the features and how to get the best results out of the platform. We get a bit into the weeds (for example, which domains work best with logos vs. images) and I found it very helpful. I hope you do too!
Also: Donuts acquired (again), Namecheap milestone, Closeout changes
patrick says
Why must i add a Chrome extenstion to access the site. no access without, i use rave browser and have it set to my preferences alreadythe link to by-pass does not exist, that is the difference between me using their services or not,no other domain site uses this tactic.
Andrew Allemann says
Chrome extension? I don’t use an extension to view their site although I use Chrome. I’m not familiar with Rave.