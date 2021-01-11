Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

register.to

Selling Gems with Andrew Miller – DNW Podcast #320

by Podcasts 1 Comment

Andrew Miller talks about the old and the new.

Picture of Andrew Miller with the words "Selling Gems"

My guest today is Andrew Miller, an early domain investor who sold beer.com, shop.com, diamond.com and many other gems. On today’s show, we dig into domain investing in the early 2000s. We also talk about developing vs. just selling domains, with creditcards.com as an example. I also ask Andrew about the trend away from category-defining keyword domains toward using one-word domains as brands, and he has a good take on it.

Also: No more Corvid, Donuts’ top sales, .Gov domains and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:38 — 29.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. How James Booth went from zero to $5 million in 6 months – DNW Podcast #94
  2. Three companies using new TLDs – DNW Podcast #190
  3. Checking in with Escrow.com – DNW Podcast #195

Comments

  1. Gregg says

    I would like to ask how do you get these deals done? Is it outbounds or inbounds? How does the negotiation process work? What sort of previous relations you have with some of those buyers, if any? Do you have to convince anyone of value or they already know it? Other tips? TIA.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: