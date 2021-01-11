Selling Gems with Andrew Miller – DNW Podcast #320

Andrew Miller talks about the old and the new.

My guest today is Andrew Miller, an early domain investor who sold beer.com, shop.com, diamond.com and many other gems. On today’s show, we dig into domain investing in the early 2000s. We also talk about developing vs. just selling domains, with creditcards.com as an example. I also ask Andrew about the trend away from category-defining keyword domains toward using one-word domains as brands, and he has a good take on it.

Also: No more Corvid, Donuts’ top sales, .Gov domains and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com

