NielsenIQ and domain names – DNW Podcast #319

What’s NielsenIQ, and why did it acquire NIQ.com?

Nielsen — the company you probably know for TV ratings — is really much more than that. This year, the company is splitting into two. On today’s show, I interview Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer of NielsenIQ. We discuss the split, what NielsenIQ does, and how it chose its domain. Jacqueline also explains why the company decided to acquire the three-letter domain NIQ.com.

Also: Donuts completes acquisition, GoDaddy phishing fury, reverse domain name hijacking.

