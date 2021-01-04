Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

register.to

NielsenIQ and domain names – DNW Podcast #319

by Podcasts 1 Comment

What’s NielsenIQ, and why did it acquire NIQ.com?

Picture of Jacqueline D. Woods of NielsenIQ with "NielsenIQ and domain names - DNW Podcast #319"

Nielsen — the company you probably know for TV ratings — is really much more than that. This year, the company is splitting into two. On today’s show, I interview Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer of NielsenIQ. We discuss the split, what NielsenIQ does, and how it chose its domain. Jacqueline also explains why the company decided to acquire the three-letter domain NIQ.com.

Also: Donuts completes acquisition, GoDaddy phishing fury, reverse domain name hijacking.

Sponsor: Dan.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:57 — 22.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Interviews at SXSW – DNW Podcast #76
  2. Why ConvertKit rebranded as Seva – DNW Podcast #194
  3. Top Domain Sales of the Year – DNW Podcast #197

Comments

  1. msallese says

    Great interview- always interesting to know the story behind why some names sell and how important a name could be in a corporate rebrand.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: