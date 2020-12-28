2021 Predictions Episode – DNW Podcast #318

Here’s where 22 domain industry pros think we’re headed in 2021.
Bring out the champagne, 2020 is almost over! It has certainly been an eventful, life-altering year.
We’re concluding 2020 with our annual predictions episode. I asked people in the domain name industry to reflect on 2020 and make predictions for next year. You’ll hear from 22 people representing investors, domain brokers, registries, and other organizations. Enjoy!
John says
Andrew, please switch to something that allows changing and increasing play speed for the embedded player, the way it can be done with youtube videos and other platforms like BitChute. It’s a great way for people to save time and cover more ground more quickly. I can’t believe there is not a tool you can use to do that or even just software option you can just switch on for the existing embed.
Andrew Allemann says
The most popular plugin for audio podcasts doesn’t do this, unfortunately. Podcast apps will let you change playback speed, remove dead air, etc.
Michele says
Really excellent group of predictions. Efty had company-specific predictions, C. Dawson took a look at the industry from a wide angle, and Nikul definitely an astute oracle.
Marco says
What about a syndicate like Angellist, for domain portfolios or premium domains? Nothing to invent here, can execute right on their site. Who would you back?
https://angel.co/syndicates