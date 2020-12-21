2020 in review – DNW Podcast #317

A look back at 2020 in the domain name business.

It’s a special edition this week as I review the top stories and trends in the domain name market in 2020. We’ll discuss the pandemic’s impact on the market, continuing consolidation, the failed .org takeover, and price hikes that on the way.

Also: Levelup hijacking, Workforce fight, GoDaddy’s big deal, DoorDash and .online, and Namecheap data.

Sponsors: Dan.com and Donuts

