Investing in new TLDs with Oswin – DNW Podcast #314

This domainer has success selling new TLDs.

Making profitable investments with new top level domain names has proven challenging for many investors. Registries held back their best inventory or priced it at a premium. Today’s guest, Madhu Oswin, made a great return on his new TLD investments. The sample size is small, but it shows that domainers who selectively choose their investments and negotiate well can make a profit on new TLDs.

Also: GoDaddy tricked, reverse domain name hijacking, and a new calculator site.

Sponsor: Donuts

