Side Hustles with Nick Loper – DNW Podcast #311

Investing in domains and other business ideas to make money on the side.

Domain name investing is a side hustle for many investors. On today’s show, I talk with Nick Loper of Side Hustle Nation. He explains the three types of side hustles and where domain names fit in. He also talks about some of the more interesting things people are doing to make money outside of their 9-5 job.

Also: A listener question about trademarks, a big acquisition, GoDaddy and Tucows earnings, and more.

Sponsor: Donuts

