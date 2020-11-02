Booking.com and cybersquatting – DNW Podcast #310

A discussion with a UDRP panelist who also represented Booking.com at the Supreme Court.

One of the best sessions at September’s NamesCon Online was a chat between Zak Muscovitch, general counsel of Internet Commerce Association, and David Bernstein, a partner with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Bernstein was counsel for Booking.com in its trademark fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court. On today’s show, you’ll hear the NamesCon discussion between Muscovitch and Bernstein in which they discuss the implications of the Booking.com case on dictionary word domains. Bernstein is also a prolific UDRP panelist, having decided over 300 cases. He shares some of the more memorable cases he’s decided. (FYI – registration for the next NamesCon Online is now open.)

Also: Big shakeup at MMX, new top level domain launches, scam alert, and Epik update

Sponsor: Dan.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)