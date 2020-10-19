Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain leasing, selling domains and more – DNW Podcast #308

by Podcasts

Listener questions about domain leasing, selling domains and more.

On this week’s show, I answer some listener questions. We’ll talk about domain leasing (when to do it and how to set it up), how to sell unused domains, and how to handle inquiries for low-priced domain names.

Also: Nobel Prize domain connection, ICANN saves money, six-figure forwards, XYZ, no-fee backorders and more.

