Domain Valuation – DNW Podcast #307

Great tools and a real-world example of domain name valuation.

Proper domain name valuation is crucial to being a successful domain name investor. On today’s show, Michael Cyger of DNAcademy walks through a valuation of a domain name I just bought. Along the way, you’ll hear about some great data tools to home in on the value of your domains. It could be helpful to follow along visually in this screenshare.

Michael also helps me answer the first two podcast listener questions.

Also: Reverse domain name hijacking, NamesCon plans, and Efty marketplace launch

Sponsor: DAN.com

