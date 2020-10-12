Domain Valuation – DNW Podcast #307

Great tools and a real-world example of domain name valuation.
Proper domain name valuation is crucial to being a successful domain name investor. On today’s show, Michael Cyger of DNAcademy walks through a valuation of a domain name I just bought. Along the way, you’ll hear about some great data tools to home in on the value of your domains. It could be helpful to follow along visually in this screenshare.
Michael also helps me answer the first two podcast listener questions.
Also: Reverse domain name hijacking, NamesCon plans, and Efty marketplace launch
Sponsor: DAN.com
Comments
Francois says
For those interested I am selling DomainValuation.com that matches perfectly this post title 😉
PS: At COVID price!
Bob says
Cyger is Not the Authority on domain name valuation. He should not be a head figure in the domain industry.
Bob says
To be fair, Cyger did do a great job with the overall analysis of the name shortbread….
James says
I dont suppose anyone can pay 15-30mo for that tool can they? Or is it for DN Academy students only? I like the automation but I tried dn academy and had to take the refund because I found i didn’t really learn anything new from it.
DNAcademy.com says
I don’t see anyone named James who has ever been given a refund in DNAcademy. Maybe you’re using a pseudonym here on DNW.
We’re currently not allowing everyone to use the Valuation Worksheet and Autofill service. It’s only for DNAcademy students for the time being because we want to ensure that valuations are completed properly — which requires some level of training. We may open it up in the future. If you send me an email I’ll put you on our list to notify you when/if it becomes openly available.
James says
Thanks for the response. And yes, James is not my real name. I will definitely email you. I can somewhat understand your hesitation but at the same time I feel like if someone is willing to pay to access it why not let them.
For the record I think DN Academy would have been worth it if I were newer when I found it. As it was I had already listed to all the back episodes of DNW, Domain Sherpa, and other podcasts, I had been active in namepros and active buying and selling for almost a year so I after trying it I didn’t find it to be enough new stuff to be worth it for me. Had I not learned all of that the hard way I’d say it would be worth it to learn things the easy way.
All that said I still like the idea behind the tool for those of us who are unable to make all that automation for themselves.
DNAcademy.com says
Please do reach out via email. Maybe we can figure something out.
adam says
