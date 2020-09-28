Domain broker ethics – DNW Podcast #305

How domain brokers, buyers, and sellers should act ethically.

How should domain name brokers behave? On today’s show, domain buyer broker Bill Sweetman of Name Ninja discusses the role of buyer brokers, seller brokers, and buyers and sellers in domain name transactions. There are a lot of shady things that parties to a transaction sometimes do, and Bill explains a simple rule for figuring out if something is ethical or not.

Also: TikTok, domain sales, Pocketbook, and more.

