Oh Hey .Gay – DNW Podcast #299

Ray King discusses the .gay launch and some domainer-friendly upgrades at Porkbun.

My guest this week was the very first guest on the Domain Name Wire podcast back in 2014. Ray King runs two domain name companies: Top Level Design and Porkbun. Today, Ray talks about .gay, the new top level domain that his company is launching in general availability next month. He also discusses developments at domain name registrar Porkbun. Some of these are great for domainers: for sale landing pages and Afternic Fast Transfer integration. You’ll love this week’s show.

Also: Calculator.com and Edibles.com lawsuits, Squadhelp improvements, XYZ auction win

Sponsor: Dan.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)